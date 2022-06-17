We've Got Hollywood Covered
The 9 Most Emotional Pixar Moments So Far, From ‘Up’ to Bing Bong (Photos)

As the great film “Inside Out” shows us, it is okay to feel your feelings. In fact, many Pixar films will make sure you feel something by the end, whether it be sadness, hope, or just plain emotional. Their famous feelings formula has become mastered over time, but it has been successful since the start of the animation company. 

 

Many moments in Pixar movies that elicit emotion due to their relatability stem from fraught parent-child relationships. Thus, the mending or at least better understanding of both halves of those relationships make up a good chunk of this list in terms of moments that make viewers feel seen, prompting an emotional response. 

 

Here is a list of 8 of the most emotional Pixar moments:

“Wall-E” (2008)

 

First up we have “Wall-E,” with the most hopeful sequence of scenes. When the Captain (voiced by Jeff Garlin) overpowers the autopilot wheel on the spaceship because he has just unintentionally pulled an all-nighter to learn all about Earth, the triumph of the film begins. The ending of the movie when the one sapling that Wall-E found surviving in a fridge becomes many plants spreading over visible soil inspires hope for the future of this planet despite climate change and recent concerns.

“Up” (2009)

 

Carl (Ed Asner) and Ellie’s (Elie Doctor) relationship and life story lays the foundation for the heartbreaking scenes in “Up.” Whether it’s the beginning sequence when Carl first meets Ellie or further on when they get married, figure out they can’t have children and then Ellie eventually passes away, “Up” might contain the largest number of emotional moments. At the film’s conclusion, when Carl realizes he has to leave the house to save Russel (Jordan Nagai), and then he looks back and the house has settled right where he wanted it to, the story comes full circle, and tears may or may not come back.

“Toy Story 3” (2010)

 

Transitions are challenging, and the end of “Toy Story 3” captures just how complex they can be When Andy (voiced by John Morris) gives away all his toys, it’s a bittersweet ending for Andy and new beginning for the toys with Bonnie Anderson. The moment captures how moving on might be a reasonable part of life, but also that it is never easy. Andy’s moment of letting go calls to mind other moments of parting ways, whether it be between friends, owner of a sentimental object or more. Saying goodbye already comes with its own mix of emotions, but Pixar put a special twist on this specific instance. Those who aren’t already tearing up might do so when Andy has one last round of playtime with his toys with Bonnie. She clutches Buzz (Tim Allen) and Woody (Tom Hanks) close as she watches him leave. When he gets in his car to drive away and says “Thanks, guys,” and Bonnie goes inside for lunch, Woody’s “So long, partner” puts the final nail in the coffin.

“Brave” (2012)

 

As with many Pixar films, “Brave’s” big moment comes towards the end after the climactic scene when Merida (voiced by Kelly MacDonald) and her mother Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson) reach an understanding of each other. Of course, Elinor has to go through a few days transformed into a bear to reach her daughter’s point of view, but after the risk she faces of both becoming a regular bear without Elinor’s memories and also being mistaken for Mor’du heightens the relief of her reversion back to her human form as well as her appreciation for her daughter’s perspective. Overall the film is a big win for women in sending the message that it’s okay to let loose once in a while.

“Inside Out” (2015)


Bing Bong’s sacrifice so that Riley can hold onto her personality gets the waterworks going. Bing Bong (voiced by Richard Kind) is Riley’s childhood imaginary friend who would do everything with her. He is part cat, dolphin and elephant with a body made of cotton candy. He also tears in the form of pieces of candy and pulls a rocketship wagon that is powered by song. Their biggest adventure to go to the moon together. Right before Bing Bong fades from Riley’s memories, he makes one request of Joy (Amy Poehler) to “Take her to the moon for me. Okay?”

“Finding Dory” (2016)

 

Dory’s story rival’s Nemo’s, and I do not say that lightly. Her separation from her parents at such a young age and then her short-term memory loss combine to give her quite the backstory. Ellen DeGeneres (who recently retired from her longtime talk show) voicing the fish tops it all off. One moment in “Finding Dory” that brings up many emotions is when she finds her parents again at the end after flashing back to how she got separated from them in the first place. Nothing prompts a good cry like a long lost memory and then a reunion to make everything whole.

“Onward” (2020)

 

In a tale of great adventure, brotherhood and magic, Barley (Chris Pratt) and Ian (Tom Holland) embark on a quest to try and bring their dead father back for one day. The boys realize that their dad was a wizard, and he left behind a spell that could summon him for 24 hours with a special stone and his staff. Barley, who admires magic and wizardry from afar, doesn’t have the actual ability to cast spells, but his younger brother Ian takes a whack at it, and completes the incantation halfway. Barley takes them on a wild journey to find another stone in order to finish what they started, but in the end, only one of the brothers can say hi to their father before his day-long spell breaks. When Ian lets Barley do it because he says he already had a dad (meaning Barley), oldest children everywhere can relate to the responsibility they bear, especially if they have to step into a prematurely lost parent’s shoes.

 “Luca” (2021)

 

Built on friendship, pasta and a triathlon race, "Luca" made a splash last summer. Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) become friends when Luca discovers that he can turn into a human boy once he is completely dry on land. His ocean-dwelling parents forbid him to do that, but Alberto encourages Luca not to be afraid. Then the two meet Giulia (Emma Berman), and they sign up for a triathlon race. During the race, after Luca has pretended that he didn't know Alberto was a sea monster in a heartbreaking moment, Luca makes things right be rescuing Alberto, who has transformed in the rain, during the last bike leg of the race. The scene starts out in slow motion with Luca reaching for Alberto's hand in a climactic moment.

 

“Turning Red” (2022)

 

One last mother-daughter duo scene! Pixar’s “Turning Red” officially made history when it became the company’s first feature film to be directed by a woman — Domee Shi, who made the adorable and emotional short “Bao,” in which a mother envisions a dumpling she makes becoming her son. The film uniquely captures adolescence, especially the tweenage years, and at its heart is the relationship between Meilin (Rosalie Chiang) and her mother Ming (Sandra Oh). Mei Mei’s mother wants her to be able to contain her emotions, which become heightened when she starts turning into a red panda every time she gets overly excited or stressed out, but Mei Mei embraces the panda, partly because her peers love it and it helps her raise money to go see her favorite band 4*Town in concert. The moment of no return, in terms of tears, arrives when Mei Lin comes to understand her mother’s past trauma and why she is so insistent on Mei Lin learning to contain her panda.

