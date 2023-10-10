SAG-AFTRA Talks With Studios to Continue Wednesday

The fourth round of resumed talks between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has concluded without a deal, but negotiations will continue Wednesday, the two groups said in a joint statement Monday night..

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP held negotiations and have concluded for the day. Bargaining will continue on Wednesday, October 11, with the parties working independently on Tuesday.”

CEOs from Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery met with the leaders of SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee for the first time last Monday, with subsequent meetings on Wednesday and Friday. The two sides then continued internal work before meeting again today for a fourth day of talks.

As talks continued Monday, the Writers Guild of America announced that its members voted to ratify the guild’s new contract that came from five days of marathon talks with the AMPTP last month. With that ratification, a SAG-AFTRA deal is the last hurdle remaining between Hollywood and a full resumption of film and TV production.

How much progress has been made isn’t fully known. The leaks, primarily from studio sources, on the pace of negotiations between AMPTP and WGA have been almost entirely absent from talks with the actors guild. Studio sources told TheWrap last week that the management side were content with holding talks every other day last week, allowing the CEOs to get up to speed on SAG-AFTRA’s key contract issues while waiting for the WGA’s ratification vote to run its course.

But talks this week are set to dive into the core sticking point of streaming compensation, as SAG-AFTRA is pushing for the studios to share 2% of each streaming service’s revenue with actors based on viewership performance. A model proposed by the guild that was based around third-party streaming data was firmly rejected by the AMPTP during the first round of talks back in June.

If the SAG-AFTRA strike lasts past Oct. 17, it will be the longest actors strike against film and television productions in industry history, passing the 95-day strike staged by SAG and AFTRA in 1980. The longest strike staged by actors on any front was a commercial strike against the American Association of Advertising Agencies, which lasted 182 days in 2000.

