FEBRUARY 26: SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Getty Collection)

Getty Images

With Hollywood on Edge, Actors and Studios Brace for Word on SAG-AFTRA Contract Talks

by | June 29, 2023 @ 6:28 PM

With a deadline looming, the actors’ union could announce a deal with the AMPTP, extend the talks — or join the WGA on the picket lines this Friday night

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

SAG-AFTRA stood just a day away from the expiration of its current contract with Hollywood studios, and the entertainment industry waited nervously Thursday to see whether the actors guild’s talks on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers would lead to a tentative agreement or an order to join writers on the picket lines.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Evil Dead Rise

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Helps Max Close June on a High Note | Chart
Office With a View: Mattel's Phil Breman

Mattel TV Development Exec Phil Breman Says What Matters Is a ‘True Emotional Connection’
LILY TOMLIN JANE FONDA GRACE AND FRANKIE

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Sing ‘9 to 5’ With Striking Writers at WGA’s Netflix Picket Line (Video)
John Mulaney on "Hot Ones"

John Mulaney, an Avowed Supporter, Throws Water on the Writers’ Strike From a Viewer’s POV: ‘There’s So Many Shows’ (Video)
barbie-margot-robbie-image

‘Barbie’ on the Road to $70 Million-Plus Opening in Early Box Office Tracking
Keanu Reeves in "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Tops the Most In-Demand Movies of 2023 So Far | Charts
amazon-prime-video-ad-tier

A Prime Video Ad Tier Could Be a Cash Cow for Amazon – but It’s Not Without Risks | Analysis
1883, LaMonica Garrett as Thomas and Sam Elliot as Shea of the Paramount+ original series 1883.

‘1883’ Cable Premiere Doubles Show’s Streaming Viewership on Paramount+ (Exclusive)