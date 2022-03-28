SAG-AFTRA Denounces Will Smith’s ‘Unacceptable’ Assault on Chris Rock at Oscars, Hints at Disciplinary Action

SAG-AFTRA has now weighed in on Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, calling his actions “unacceptable.”

The union additionally says it has been in contact with the Academy and ABC about the incident and “will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed, adding that it does not comment on any pending member disciplinary process.

“As the union representing presenters and other performers working on the Oscars, SAG-AFTRA is focused on ensuring our members always work in a safe environment. Violence or physical abuse in the workplace is never appropriate and the union condemns any such conduct,” the union said in a statement. “The incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable. We have been in contact with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC about this incident, and will work to ensure this behavior is appropriately addressed. SAG-AFTRA does not comment on any pending member disciplinary process.”

The Academy on Monday announced that it had launched a “formal review” into Smith’s altercation with Rock, and some suspect that he could face disciplinary action in the form of a suspension from the Academy or being unable to attend next year’s show. Though it’s unlikely that his Oscar will be revoked.

The “King Richard” star on Sunday walked onto the stage after Rock joked that Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, should star in a “G.I. Jane” sequel due to her bald head.

“Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me,” Rock said to the audience, in a slight state of disbelief, as Smith walked back to his seat.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth,” Smith, back in his seat, yelled in response, to which Rock tried to defend himself, saying: “Wow, dude. It was a f—ing ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

Smith once he won the Oscar for Best Actor apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees — though not to Rock — and said he hoped that he would be invited back.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I am not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me,” Smith said following a standing ovation. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like Richard Williams … but love will make you do crazy things.”