Former SAG-AFTRA president Melissa Gilbert isn’t here for the guild telling its members that they can’t wear Halloween costumes inspired by struck films and TV series.

“THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween,” Miller said in an Instagram post on Thursday, tagging current SAG-AFTRA president Fran Dreschert.

“I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you’re going to make this rule go away…and go negotiate! For the love of God, people are suffering mightily and this is what you have to say…c’mon guys,” Miller continued. “This is the kind of silly bulls–t that keeps us on strike.”

Her criticisms come after the union issued a statement on Thursday that encouraged members to refrain from rocking out getups that referenced striking projects.

“This Halloween, we wanted to make sure our members don’t inadvertently break strike rules, and have put together some quick tips on the dos and don’ts for costumes. Check them out and have a spooktacular Halloween!” the statement read on the official SAG-AFTRA site. “If you’re looking for guidance on how to celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solardarity with the TV/Theatrical/Streaming strike, you’ve come to the right place!”

SAG-AFTRA Halloween rules (Photo per SAG-AFTRA official wesbite)

The rules were as folllows:

“Don’t post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media.

“Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.)

Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show.

The actors strike has now surpassed 98 days, since it began July 14. And talks between actors and the studios have been put on pause since Oct. 12.