SAG-AFTRA Membership Ratifies New Netflix Contract by Overwhelming 89%

By an overwhelming 89.03%, SAG-AFTRA members have ratified its new 2022 contract with Netflix, guild leaders announced Wednesday.

The contract was tentatively approved by the SAG-AFTRA board on Aug. 8; voting by general membership began Aug. 10.

Among the terms of the new deal:

The first new Background Actor Zone in 30 years has been established in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in a 30-mile radius around city hall.

Stunt coordinators will receive “a fixed residual for the continued exhibition on Netflix of a high-budget streaming program produced under the Netflix Agreement,” for the first time under any SAG-AFTRA agreement.

The Netflix Dubbing Agreement now includes Spanish dubbing, with terms matching those that apply to English dubbing.

In addition, the deal “includes major improvements in options and exclusivity rules for series regulars below the new money breaks which have substantially increased. It creates a new “conflict-free window” of at least three months during each season, in which performers may accept a permitted appearance on another show or network without first confirming availability and potential scheduling with Netflix,” according to the guild.

“The gains we achieved in this contract are historic. A convergence of opportunities to leverage presented themselves. Now was the time to strike while the iron was hot or forever be chasing contract reconstruction always outside our grasp. The advances in reducing exclusivity are seminal. The journeyman actor now has the freedom to work multiple jobs and make a living with less restrictions. Our negotiating committee, staff, board and member body all came together in perfect harmony. We now enter into a new chapter that levels the playing field, giving actors the respect and dignity they so rightfully deserve!” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement.

“SAG-AFTRA has capitalized on Netflix’s willingness to negotiate for innovative change to achieve groundbreaking improvements for members ranging from background performers to series regulars. Real gains will better the lives of many SAG-AFTRA members, including new union jobs for background performers and Spanish language dubbing performers; new residuals for stunt coordinators; and huge improvements to options and exclusivity for series regulars,” SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a separate statement.