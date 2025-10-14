SAG-AFTRA Praises Governor Newsom for Taking Action ‘Against AI Abuse’ With New Law: ‘California Stands With Performers’

SAG-AFTRA voiced their appreciation for California lawmakers on Monday, after new legislation was signed to protect a performer’s likeness.

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland issued a statement to union members amid the update, where they shouted out Governor Gavin Newsom and State Senators Angelique Ashby and Dave Cortese for protecting actors against those who may replicate their image without their consent.

“This is a clear statement that California stands with performers against A.I. abuse,” Astin wrote in his statement. “We’re grateful to Gov. Newsom; the bills’ sponsors, state Sens. Ashby and Cortese; and the Legislature for advancing practical, enforceable protections, with special thanks to our staff and legal experts here at SAG-AFTRA for their tireless efforts to help draft, promote and lobby so effectively as we work with the government to safeguard our society.”

Crabtree-Ireland expressed a similar sentiment, explaining to union members that the legislation, known as “SB 683,” will help “remove unlawful content quickly, protecting the individuals whose voice or likeness is being misappropriated and the consumers who may be targeted by fraud.”

The union’s National Executive Director went on: “SAG‑AFTRA will continue to work with members, platforms, A.I. models and producers to ensure voice and likeness are protected in an A.I. world.”

Per the union, this law gives people a “meaningful remedy” when their identity is misused, especially in commercial purposes. In the legislation, which Newsom signed on Friday, the courts can order for the unauthorized replicas to be taken down during a case.

As SAG-AFTRA noted in their memo, this means victims won’t be “left exposed to ongoing harm.”

Hollywood has had an uneasy relationship with A.I. in recent years, with several celebrities — including Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves and Jamie Lee Curtis — calling out ads for using their likeness (whether it be appearance or voice) without their permission.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA put OpenAI’s Sora 2 on blast, condemning the app’s “opt-out” model.

The memo read: “If A.I. companies can shift the burden to rightsholders to opt out, what does copyright really mean? Opt-out isn’t consent — let alone informed consent. That’s why SAG-AFTRA fights for opt-in approaches. No one’s creative work, image, likeness or voice should be used without affirmative, informed consent. Anything less is an unjustifiable violation of our rights.”

Prior to this statement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman vowed to give more “granular control” to rightsholders — though, said the company may make “some missteps” as changes unfold.