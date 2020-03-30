SAG-AFTRA to Provide Dues Relief for Cash-Strapped Members During Pandemic

SAG-AFTRA announced on Monday that it has developed a program to provide dues relief for SAG-AFTRA members during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

For members who are struggling financially because of lost work due to production shutdowns, the guild will grant an extension on the deadline for dues payments — currently set for May 1 — and will allow for an installment plan for those payments. No late fees or penalties to members’ work eligibility status will be assessed at this time.

Members who are financially able to pay their dues are urged to do so in order to allow SAG-AFTRA to continue critical services such as processing residual payments and providing aid to members in need through the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and the SAG-AFTRA Motion Picture Players Welfare Fund (MPPWF). The guild’s executive committee approved a resolution designating SAG-AFTRA as being in a status of resource conservation, ensuring that funds are exclusively used for essential functions.

“As working people, we know the great difficulties our members are facing. In order to relieve some of the financial stress so many people are dealing with at this time, the Finance Committee worked to provide much needed relief,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “I also want to thank the Executive Committee for their rapid response and diligence in launching this program to quickly bring help to our membership.”

