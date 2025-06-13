SAG-AFTRA Video Game Deal Includes AI Consent Guardrails, Minimum Rates for Digital Replica Use

SAG-AFTRA has released the first details on the tentative deal made with companies signed to the Interactive Media Agreement after the guild’s national board approved the deal for a membership ratification vote.

Among the details revealed were protections against exploitation of generative artificial intelligence, an issue that was the sole impetus of the guild’s strike that lasted 320 days.

As part of the new deal, companies are required to have the informed consent of performers for all ways in which AI is planned to be used on their voice, likeness and movements. Performers also have the ability to suspend consent of companies to use AI to create replicas of their work during a strike.

Minimum rates will also be established for the use of digital replicas created with union-covered performances. If those performances are created for the purpose of “real-time generation” — i.e., creating a digital replica-voiced chatbot in a video game — the performer is entitled to at least 7.5 times that minimum scale.

Outside of AI, the deal provides a compound increase in compensation of 15.17% upon ratification plus a 3% increase every November over the next three years. Additionally, the overtime rate maximum for overscale performers will now be based on double scale. The health & retirement contribution rates to the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan will be raised from 16.5% to 17% upon ratification and to 17.5% in Oct. 2026.

SAG-AFTRA also negotiated safety requirements, including a requirement for a qualified medical professional to be present or readily available at rehearsals and performances during which hazardous actions or working conditions are planned. Rest periods are now provided for on-camera principal performers and employers can no longer request that performers complete stunts or other dangerous activity in virtual auditions.

The full terms of the tentative agreement will be released on June 18. Eligible members will then have until July 9 at 5 PM PT to vote on whether to ratify the agreement.