Vox Media Union Members Vote to Authorize Strike With Midnight Deadline

Members of the Writers Guild East-affiliated Vox Media Union have voted to authorize its leaders to order a strike against the media company at 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Thursday if a deal on a new labor contract is not reached.

Ninety percent of the 250-member bargaining unit voted in favor of the strike authorization. The unit includes editorial staffers at Vox.com, The Verge, Eater, SB Nation, Pop Sugar, Thrillist, Vox Media Podcast Network and The Dodo. If a strike is ordered, WGA East plans to hold picket lines outside Vox’s Broad Street headquarters in New York.

“Writers Guild members at Vox Media would much rather end the week with a fair and equitable contract than with a strike,” WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen said in a statement. “The union and our allies are ready to support the Vox Media Union should they be forced to strike because management refuses to reach an agreement that meets members’ very reasonable demands.”

While not providing specifics on contract language, the Vox Media Union says it seeks protection for its members against abuse of artificial intelligence, as well as minimum compensation and annual raises “that reflect today’s economy and cost of living,” improved severance benefits and layoff procedures.

Various unions have voiced their support for Vox Media, including a joint statement signed by the players associations for a variety of sports leagues covered by Vox’s websites, including those for MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, WNBA, and NWSL, among others. The AFL-CIO and New York City Central Labor Council also supported a campaign that sent a letter to Vox’s leadership with more than 3,000 union members signing.