Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will announce this year’s nominees for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, or the SAG Awards, on Wednesday, Jan. 12 via Instagram Live.

Dawson, who is currently starring on Hulu’s “Dopesick,” and Hudgens, who has a stand-out role in the Netflix film “tick, tick…BOOM!,” will reveal the nominations starting at 9:50 a.m. ET/6:50 a.m. PT. You can watch the reveal through Instagram Stories for @sagawards, and the announcement will be led with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher.

SAG has also tapped Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin to read off the nominees in the categories for Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film ensembles.

This is the second year that the SAG Awards nominations were revealed via Instagram Live. In 2021, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs jointly announced the nominations (though with some technical difficulties).

Last year’s Ensemble Prize went to “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and the casts of “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” both won in the television categories. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 show wound up pretaped and edited down to a single hour broadcast.

The SAG Awards will go back to a live show this year and be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.