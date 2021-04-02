SAG Awards – How to Watch and Stream Sunday’s Show

We’re in the thick of the award season, which means it’s time for the 27th annual SAG Awards. And if you’re looking for a way to watch, we’ve got you covered with options.

This year’s SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. (For those who are worried about missing the show due to timing, fear not! An encore will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.) Alongside the broadcast, viewers also have the option of watching the awards live using TNT and TBS’s websites, mobile apps, and connected devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire. One catch, though: you have to be a TNT/TBS subscriber in order to watch this way, otherwise, you’re just stuck with the regular live show.

And yes, there will be a pre-show: the official People, Entertainment Weekly & TNT: Screen Actors Guild Awards Pre-Show. Jason George and JoBeth Williams (“The Big Chill,” “Poltergeist”) will announce the winners of the union’s stunt honors during this time.

The pre-show can be livestreamed in a number of places, including tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com and EW.com, as well as People/EW/PeopleTV’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

This year’s SAG Awards, honoring outstanding performances from the 2020 season in 13 different categories, will be slightly different than years past due to the global pandemic. The pre-taped show will run for one hour (instead of two) and winners will be known at least three days ahead of time. While there may not be lots of cutting to stars sitting at tables and enjoying their night, expect to see appearances from nominees such as Riz Ahmed, Sterling K. Brown, Daveed Diggs, Viola Davis, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Helen Mirren, Mindy Kaling, Ted Danson, Jimmy Fallon, Dan Levy, Rita Moreno, Josh Gad, Lily Collins, Common, Cynthia Erivo, Henry Golding, Daisy Ridley and Mary Steenburgen.