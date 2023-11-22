Ending the year in signs is the hilarious, adventurous, sharp-tongued era of Sagittarius.

There’s truly nothing like them. They are quirky, mysterious and full of life. While they naturally grab the attention in the room, they feel most comfortable when they’re in their lonesome.

Sagittarius is the jack-of-trades sign; the sign that takes up space in every all industries — whether they be an actor, comedian or a bus driver — their versatility allows them to do it all. And that flexibility helps fuel their “I’ll try anything once” mindset. To them, what is life if you’re not living it to your fullest? The only thing you have to beware of is their slick mouth. Between Sagittarius, Virgo and Aries it’s hard to tell which sign is more brutally honest. Truly, to know Sagittarius is to love them. And if you don’t love…it doesn’t matter because they don’t care anyway.

Sag season last from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. Here are 30 Sagittarius celebrities who fall under it.