Ending the year in signs is the hilarious, adventurous, sharp-tongued era of Sagittarius.
There’s truly nothing like them. They are quirky, mysterious and full of life. While they naturally grab the attention in the room, they feel most comfortable when they’re in their lonesome.
Sagittarius is the jack-of-trades sign; the sign that takes up space in every all industries — whether they be an actor, comedian or a bus driver — their versatility allows them to do it all. And that flexibility helps fuel their “I’ll try anything once” mindset. To them, what is life if you’re not living it to your fullest? The only thing you have to beware of is their slick mouth. Between Sagittarius, Virgo and Aries it’s hard to tell which sign is more brutally honest. Truly, to know Sagittarius is to love them. And if you don’t love…it doesn’t matter because they don’t care anyway.
Sag season last from Nov. 22 to Dec. 21. Here are 30 Sagittarius celebrities who fall under it.
Michael Kenneth Williams — Nov. 22
The late Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams, best known for starring as Omar Little in the HBO drama series “The Wire” was born on Nov. 22, 1966.
Scarlett Johansson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hailey Bieber, Mark Ruffalo, Shangela Laquifa Wadley and Richard Kind were also born on Nov. 22.
Miley Cyrus — Nov. 23
The “Hannah Montana” star and singer Miley Cyrus was born on Nov. 23, 1992.
Snooki, Page Kennedy, Lonnie Chavis, Robin Roberts, Vincent Cassel and John Schnatter also celebrate their birthdays on this day.
Katherine Heigl — Nov. 24
“27 Dresses” and “Knocked Up” star Katherine Heigl was born on Nov. 24, 1978.
Sarah Hyland and Colin Hanks were also born on this day.
Rome Flynn — Nov. 25
The “How to Get Away With Murder” star was born on Nov. 25, 1991.
Christina Applegate shares a birthday with Flynn.
Tina Turner — Nov. 26
The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner was born Nov. 26, 1939
Rita Ora, DJ Khaled, Luka Sabbat, Garcelle Beauvais, James Wright Chanel, Mark Margolis also have a birthday on this day
Bruce Lee — Nov. 27
Late martial artist and actor Bruce Lee was born Nov. 27, 1940.
Bill Nye, Jimi Hendrix, Jaleel White, Shaunie Henderson, James Avery, Twista, Robin Givens and Lashana Lynch were born on this day as well.
Jon Stewart — Nov. 28
Writer, comedian and producer Jon Stewart is known for being the former host of “The Daily Show.” He was born on Nov. 28, 1962.
Judd Nelson, Trey Songz, Anna Nicole, Michael Blackson, Bryshere and Chamillionaire also blow candles out on this day.
Chadwick Boseman — Nov. 29
Late actor Chadwick Boseman, starred in several films including “Black Panther,” “21 Bridges,” “42” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and more. He was born on Nov. 29, 1976.
Anna Faris, Don Cheadle, Reginae Carter, Howie Mandel, The Game and Gemma Chan celebrate their birthdays this day, too.
Ben Stiller — Nov. 30
Comedian, actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller was born on Nov. 30, 1965. Some his most popular roles were in “Zoolander,” “Meet the Parents” and “Night at the Museum.”
Kaley Cuoco, Chrissy Teigen, Steve Aoki, Woody Allen, Mandy Patinkin, Rotimi and Clay Aiken share this birthday with Stiller.
Richard Pryor — Dec. 1
Late comedian and actor Richard Pryor was born on Dec. 1, 1940.
Folks who share Pryor’s birthday are Zoë Kravitz, Sarah Silverman, Bette Midler, Janelle Monáez, Riz Ahmed and Chanel Iman.
Lucy Liu — Dec. 2
“Kill Bill,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Why Women Kill” star Lucy Liu was born Dec. 2, 1968.
Britney Spears, Juice WRLD, Alfred Enoch, Joe Lo Trugllio and Yvonne Orji all share the same birthday with Liu.
Brendan Fraser — Dec. 3
Actor Brendan Fraser, born on Dec. 3, 1968, starred in “The Whale” and “The Mummy” franchise.
He shares his birthday with Amanda Seyfriend, Julianne Moore, Jenna Dewan, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Tiffany Haddish, Trina, JT and Carol Sutton.
Tyra Banks — Dec. 4
Fashion and runway model, TV host and producer Tyra Banks was born on Dec. 4, 1973.
Jay-Z, Orlando Brown, Marisa Tomel, Jeff Bridges and Tony Todd were also born on this day.
Walt Disney — Dec. 5
Legendary animation film producer and entrepreneur Walt Disney was born on Dec. 5, 1901.
Saint West, Lauren London, Little Richard, Keri Hilson, Frankie Muniz and Catherine Tate have the same birthday as Disney.
Judd Apatow — Dec. 6
“This Is 40” film director and producer Judd Apatow was born on Dec. 6, 1967,
A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Millie Davis share a birthday with Apatow.
Emily Browning — Dec. 7
Actress Emily Browning was born on Dec. 7, 1988.
Asian Doll, Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Carter have the same birthday as Browning.
Nicki Minaj — Dec. 8
Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj was born on Dec. 8, 1982.
Ian Somerhalder and Teri Hatcher were also born on Dec. 8.
Kirk Douglas — Dec. 9
Late actor and filmmaker Kirk Douglas was born on Dec. 9, 1916.
Judie Dench, Nico Parker, Jaren Lewison, Kountry Wayne, Redd Fox, Lori Greiner and Felicity Huffman all share the same birthday.
Raven Symoné — Dec. 10
Actress Raven Symoné was born on Dec. 10, 1985.
Bobby Flay, Teyana Taylor, Evelyn Lozada and Michael Clarke Duncan are her birthday twins.
Alexa Demie — Dec. 11
“Euphoria” star, and singer Alexa Demie was born on Dec. 11, 1990.
Rita Morena, Hailee Steinfeld, Rider Strong, Jermaine Jackson, Mo’Nique, Yasiin Bey, Ben Shephard and Gabriel Basso were born on the same day.
Bob Barker — Dec. 12
Late longtime “The Price Is Right” TV host Bob Barker was born on Dec. 12, 1923.
He shares a birthday with Mayim Bialik, Regina Hall, Frank Sinatra, Amanza Smith and Dionne Warwick.
Jamie Foxx — Dec. 13
Actor, comedian and musician Jamie Foxx was born on Dec. 13, 1967.
His birthday buddies are Taylor Swift, Dick Van Dyke, NeNe Leakes, Emmanuel Hudson, Steve Buscemi and Christopher Plummer.
Vanessa Hudgens— Dec. 14
Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens was born on Dec. 14, 1998.
Offset and Thuy Trang were also born on this Dec. 14.
Lee Jung-jae— Dec. 15
“Squid Game” star and filmmaker Lee Jung-jae was born on Dec. 15, 1972.
He shares the same birthday with Kim Porter, Daniel Ezra, Maude Apatow, Adam Brody, Apryl Jones, Christian Isaiah, Doń Johnson and Erika Tham.
Jyoti Amge— Dec. 16
“American Horror Story” actress Jyoti Amge was born on Dec. 16, 1993.
Lil Rel Howery — Dec. 17
The “Dashing Through the Snow” star was born on Dec. 17, 1979.
Sarah Paulson and Eugene Levy are Howery’s birthday siblings.
Steven Spielberg— Dec. 18
Iconic and Oscar-winning writer, director and producer Steven Spielberg was born on Dec. 18, 1946. He’s best known for his films “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Jurassic Park” and “E.T.”
Cicely Tyson, Brad Pitt, Keith Richards, Christina Aguilera, Katie Holmes, DMX, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Ray Liotta have the same birthday.
Jake Gyllenhaal— Dec. 19
“Nightcrawler” actor Jake Gyllenhaal was born on Dec. 19, 1980.
Alyssa Milano, Richard Hammond, Keara Wilson, Keiynan Lonsdale, Lauren Sanchez and Tyson Beckford celebrate their birthday on this day as well.
Jonah Hill — Dec. 20
Jonah, star of “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “21 Jump Street” was born on Dec. 20, 1983.
He shares his birthday with DaniLeigh.
Quinta Brunson— Dec. 21
Comedian, actress and writer Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of the comedy series “Abbott Elementary,”
She’s birthday twins with Samuel L. Jackson, Steven Yeun, Jane Fonda, Ray Romano and Kiefer Sutherland.
Leave a Reply