Salli Richardson-Whitfield has extended her overall deal with HBO and HBO Max for two additional years.

As part of her deal extension, the multi-hyphenate will direct half of Season 2 of the series, after directing two episodes in Season 1. She will also serve as an executive producer on the show for Season 2.

The actor, director and producer will continue to serve as an EP on the Julian Fellowes’ drama “The Gilded Age.”

Richardson-Whitfield will also develop original series content under her Early May production banner, including “Motherland Bounce,” the story of rapper Nissim Black, written by Moshe Kasher for HBO Max.

Richardson-Whitfield directed the first four episodes of “The Gilded Age” previously, and the final two episodes of “Winning Time” Season 1. Her directing résumé also includes Prime Video’s “Wheel of Time,” “Reprisal” on Hulu, “Altered Carbon” for Netflix, the CW’s “Black Lightning” and Starz’s “American Gods.” (She also acted in minor roles in “Black Lightning” and “Altered Carbon.”)

Richardson-Whitfield is represented by More/Medavoy Management, Kaplan/Stahler, and Innovative Artists.