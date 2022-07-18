“Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy has launched a new production company — Not A Real Production Company — with longtime publicist Megan Zehmer, who has been tapped as president of film and television.

The venture comes amid Levy’s overall TV and film deal with Netflix, which was announced back in September and is set to begin this month as his deal with ABC Signature ends. The Emmy winner will be producing and writing scripted content and other creative projects for the streamer.

In her role, Zehmer — who previously served as vice president of 42West — will oversee all development of the company’s slate. Zehmer’s transition into the role follows her and Levy’s existing professional relationship from “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Megan navigated the PR roll-out for the Schitt’s Creek Emmy campaign with such an impressive level of skill, taste, and ingenuity,” Levy said in a statement. “Her work speaks for itself at this point, but what really impressed me throughout that process was her sensitivity to never exploit. Preserving the integrity of the show was always paramount for her, and that’s not always the case.

It’s a rare gift to be able to lead with both heart and head. And that’s precisely the skillset I was looking for in a partner for Not A Real Production Company — someone with impeccable taste who could approach our development with both a savvy understanding of the business side of things and a real sensitivity to the humanity of the creative process. At the end of the day, my goal for this company is to continue to produce and create elevated projects across all mediums, genres, and formats that resonate with people in meaningful ways. And I am thrilled to say that our current slate of projects surpasses all our expectations.”

Not A Real Production Company has several projects in various stages of development, including a previously announced original rom-com at Netflix that will mark Levy’s feature directorial debut. Levy will also write and star in the untitled film, which he and Zehmer are producing alongside Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske.

“To have the privilege of knowing Dan is to know that his work is an accurate reflection of his heart,” Zehmer added. “Watching him contribute an immeasurable amount of good to the world through Schitt’s Creek was easily one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life, and there’s no one I believe in more than him. I also happen to be fairly fond of him! Our foundation of mutual trust and respect, borderline telepathic shorthand, and shared creative vision made this next step in our partnership all but inevitable. And the fact that our first project together is Dan’s film, for which he has written one of the most special scripts I’ve read in a long time, is overwhelming to say the least.”

Additional projects include the HBO cooking competition series “The Big Brunch,” created by Levy and produced alongside Boardwalk Pictures. The show — hosted by Levy — follows chefs as they are offered the opportunity to share their stories and their business dreams, all while competing for a life-altering prize. There’s also Hulu’s “Standing By,” an adult animated comedy currently in development. Co-created by Levy and Ally Pankiw, it’s a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels.

Levy and Not A Real Production Company are repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment, 42West and Morris Yorn.