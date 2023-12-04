‘Saltburn’ Sets Streaming Release Date Just in Time for Christmas

If you’ve been wondering what all the hype is about, good news: “Saltburn” finally has a streaming release date. Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” followup quickly became one of the most debated films of the year, and you can join the discourse when the film arrives exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, worldwide on Dec. 22.

Barry Keoghan stars as Oliver Quick, a new student at Oxford University, where he grows infatuated and strikes up an unlikely friendship with uber-rich dreamboat Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). When his new friend invites him to spend the summer at his family’s estate, Saltburn, he explores and upends the surreal lives of the privelidged, elite Catton family. Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe and breakout film newcomer Alison Oliver round out the cast.

The film’s provocations immediately caused a stir, the cast’s chemistry caused a social media flurry and debates over the merrits of the films class commentary continue to rage since “Saltburn” hit limited theaters on Nov. 17. The buzz has helped Fennell’s film to a steady run at the specialty box office, getting off to a strong $45,000 per theater average start and earning $6.2 million to date. Amazon MGM Studios is also giving the film an awards push.

The Dec. 22 streaming release date gives the film a surprisingly tight 36-day release window. That’s certainly shorter than some competitors, but it’s about on par with Amazon MGM’s fellow awards contender “Air.” And “Saltburn’s” stremaing release also lets Amazon get one of the most talked about movies of the year in front of audiences just in time for the holidays — though fair warning, this one you might not want to watch with the kids or the parents.

Amazon revealed the “Saltburn” streaming release date with a new trailer drop, which you can watch below.