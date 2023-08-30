The first trailer for director Emerald Fennell’s sophomore feature, “Saltburn” has hit and no doubt will light up social media with discourse.

After her divisive debut feature, “Promising Young Woman,” hit theaters in 2020 and went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, many wondered what Emerald Fennell would do next.

The what’s next is “Saltburn,” which announced it will be opening this year’s BFI London Film Festival. The official synopsis reads: Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.

And it certainly looks like a filmic experience for the ages, as evidenced by the grand opulence on display. Keoghan’s Oliver is introduced in the trailer as wearing a rented tuxedo and from there it’s only a matter of time before he’s enmeshed in the “horror of ugliness” that, no doubt, will reveal itself in Saltburn’s hallowed halls.

Alongside Keoghan and Elordi are Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” leading lady, Carey Mulligan.

Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley of LuckyChap Entertainment will produce the film alongside Fennell. The MRC and Amazon Studios film will debut in theaters courtesy of Amazon and MGM before it streams on Prime Video.

“Saltburn” hits theaters November 24. Watch the trailer above.