During game one of the 2020 world series, Joe Biden released a new ad focused hard on the idea of national unity and American problem-solving, drawing by implication a stark contrast to the divisive and chaotic Trump era. And to really ram the point home, the ad features the reassuring narration of actor Sam Elliott. Watch the clip above now.

If you can’t watch the video for yourself, here’s what the “A Star Is Born,” “The Big Lebowski” and “The Ranch” star says in the ad:

“There is only one America. No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that’s possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other. And choose a president who brings out our best. Joe Biden doesn’t need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there.”

Elliott is the latest Hollywood star to get behind the Democratic presidential candidate in recent weeks. Other examples include several cast reunions to raise money for Biden or for local Democratic Party organizations, including “The West Wing,” “Veep” and “Parks and Rec.”