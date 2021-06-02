Sam Esmail Teams With ‘Palm Springs’ Writer for Peacock Dark Comedy ‘The Resort’

Peacock has ordered the dark comedic mystery series “The Resort,” from Sam Esmail and “Palm Springs” scribe Andy Siara.

“The Resort” is described as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries.”

Siara will write and executive produce with Esmail, Allison Miller and Chad Hamilton. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as co-executive producer. UCP is producing the series with Esmail Corp and Anonymous Content.

“’The Resort’ is a dream-come-true collaboration between Andy and Esmail Corp, two creative forces who from ‘Palm Springs’ to ‘Mr. Robot’ have continued to reinvent and subvert genre with heart. By combining an unsolved crime investigation with an exploration of marriage in a tropical location, they have designed a show for the Peacock audience that is fresh, fun and relatable,” said Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP.

“Andy and Esmail Corp have a distinct point of view exploring off-kilter, genre-bending storytelling that is infused with humanity and compelling characters,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC Universal Television and Streaming. “’The Resort’ has everything viewers are looking for in their next escape drama – thrill, mystery, love and a tropical backdrop.”

Siara’s “Groundhog Day”-esque romantic comedy “Palm Springs” was a breakout hit last year during Sundance and sold to Hulu/Neon for the highest number in the festival’s history.

Siara is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment and Morris Yorn.