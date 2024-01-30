‘Extraction’ Director Sam Hargrave Boards Paramount’s ‘Kill Them All’

“Extraction” director Sam Hargrave has signed on to direct Paramount Pictures’ “Kill Them All,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“Kill Them All” is Paramount’s adaptation of a graphic novel by Kyle Starks. Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec are producing the project on behalf of The Saw Mill from a script by James Coyne. “Kill Them All” first started out as a project launched on Kickstarter before being acquired by Oni Press. Oni Press is serving as an executive producer, with Starks stepping in as an associate producer.

“Kill Them All” centers on a hard drinking, former cop who wants his job back and the world’s greatest assassin who wants revenge. They can get both if they fight their way to the top floor of a skyscraper of crime – and if they can “kill them all. It’s like a reverse “Die Hard” except they’re fighting up into the building rather than trying to fight their way out. The heroes fight through 20 floors of Crime Lords, Luchadore gang bosses, ex-boyfriends, office workers, political intrigue, awesome henchmen, burgeoning friendships and the inescapable grips of their pasts.

Hargrave made waves with his 2020 feature debut, the adrenaline-pumping “Extraction” starring Chris Hemsworth. The action thriller was produced by AGBO Films and written by Joe Russo, quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies.

Hargrave returned to direct and produce the sequel “Extraction 2” in 2023. The sequel broke Netflix records by immediately hitting #1 in 90 countries with its predecessor right behind at #2, holding the top two spots for two consecutive weeks. Hargrave will next executive produce and direct the pilot episode of the Apple TV+ drama “The Last Frontier,” created by Jon Bokenkamp and starring Jason Clarke.

Deadline first reported the news.