Sam Taylor-Johnson to Direct ‘Middlesex’ Series in the Works at Paramount Television Studios

Paramount Television Studios is adapting Jeffrey Eugenides’ “Middlesex” as a television series, with “Fifty Shades of Grey” director Sam Taylor-Johnson attached to direct.

Published in 2002, “Middlesex” centers on Calliope Stephanides and three generations of the Greek-American Stephanides family, who move from a small village in Asia Minor to Prohibition-era Detroit and, eventually, the suburban streets of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, where Cal must come to terms with his intersex identity after discovering a genetic family secret.

The acclaimed novel was selected for Oprah’s Book Club, sold more than 4 million copies and went on to win the Pulizer Prize for fiction in 2003.

“House of Cards” alum David Manson, who is under an overall deal at Paramount TV Studios, will write the adaptation for the studio. No network is attached.

This is not the first time “Middlesex” has been attempted to be adapted for the small screen. HBO previously put a “Middlesex” series into development in 2002, with playwright Donald Margulies attached to write. That project did not move forward to series.