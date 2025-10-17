Samantha Eggar, Oscar-Nominated Actress From ‘The Collector, ‘The Brood’, Dies at 86

English-born actress Samantha Eggar, who earned an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe and the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her acclaimed performance in the 1965 thriller “The Collector,” has died. She was 86.

Eggar, who went on to star in “Doctor Dolittle” and later in David Cronenberg’s early horror classic “The Brood,” passed away Wednesday in Los Angeles, her family confirmed.

Her daughter, actress Jenna Stern, shared the news on Instagram, writing, “My Mama passed Wednesday evening. Peacefully and quietly surrounded by family. I was there next to her … holding her hand, telling her how much she was loved. It was beautiful. It was a privilege.”

Eggar began her career performing in several Shakespearean companies before taking on her breakout role as a captive in William Wyler’s “The Collector” in 1965. The following year she starred opposite Cary Grant in his last film, “Walk Don’t Run,” which propelled her into a role in the blockbuster hit “Doctor Dolittle.”

In the 1970s, Eggar starred in Martin Ritt’s coal miner film “The Molly Maguires,” British film “The Walking Stick” and “The Lady in the Glasses With a Gun.”

She then picked up and moved to Los Angeles and worked on Hollywood films, including “Ragin’ Cajun,” “Dark Horse,” “Inevitable Grace” and “The Phantom.” In addition to her film work, Eggar appeared on television and in variety specials.

Eggar also did extensive voice work, putting her English accent to good use. Most notably she lent her voice to Disney’s 1997 animated feature “Hercules,” in which she voiced queen of the gods Hera. She also voiced several characters in video games and even the the Adult Swim series “Metalocalypse.”

Her last film credit was for “The Astronaut’s Wife” in 1999, but she has since appeared in television series, including “Commander in Chief,” “Mental” and “All My Children.”

The late actress was married to American actor Tom Stern from 1964 until their 1971 divorce. She is survived by her daughter Jenna, son Nicolas Stern, her three sisters and her three grandchildren.