Teen Vogue Executive Editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay Exits After 3 Years

Teen Vogue executive editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay announced Friday she is leaving the Condé Nast brand after three years in her role.

“I’ve been sitting on this announcement for a while–but today is my last day as executive editor at @TeenVogue! Working here has been one of the most rewarding, challenging, and important experiences of my life,” she tweeted.

“The work we’ve done at Teen Vogue is historic and I know the team will only continue this legacy. It has been a tough year and an especially tough few weeks for us. It’s going to take me a while to process everything,” Mukhopadhyay went on. “But I leave steadfast in my belief in the transformative power of stories and in the importance of amplifying the voices most marginalized, the ones that set us free.”

Mukhopadhyay became executive editor of the magazine in 2018 and did not share Friday what is next for her. Her departure announcement comes one day after Alexi McCammond, recently tapped to be editor in chief, announced ahead of her first day on the job she would not be moving forward with the position. McCammond’s departure came after furor — internally and externally — over her past racist and homophobic tweets.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TheWrap what Mukhopadhyay said in her tweet regarding the timing: “Samhita announced her departure internally a while ago now.”

A representative for Condé Nast did not immediately return a request for comment.