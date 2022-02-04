Limited series is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, who also adapted and produced

AppleTV+ dropped the first trailer for limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” on Friday, in which Samuel L. Jackson is aged 20 years to play the dementia-ridden 90-plus-year-old title character. He agrees to an experimental medical treatment to regain all his memories, but the effect is only temporary. He’s now in a race against time to solve the murder of his nephew before his restored memory fades.

The six-episode series premieres globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode each Friday. It’s based on the 2010 novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, who also wrote the script and serves as executive producer.

Logline: “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.”

The series co-stars Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton, Cynthia McWilliams, Omar Benson Miller, Maury Ginsberg, and JoAnn Willette.

Along with Mosley and Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is Jackson’s second project for Apple TV+, after 2020’s “The Banker.”