San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-See Virtual Panels (Updating)

The programming lineup for San Diego Comic-Con 2021, which marks the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop-culture event, is beginning to take shape. While the official schedule for the online SDCC, which runs July 23-25, won’t be released for a couple more weeks, studios and networks are beginning to announce which TV shows and movies they will be presenting via online Comic-Con@Home panels.

San Diego Comic-Con International plans to return Comic-Con to an in-person event in the summer of 2022, with a smaller special edition convention set for Thanksgiving weekend this fall.

See below for the date, time and descriptions for all of 2021 Comic-Con@Home’s must-see TV and film-centric panels. TheWrap will add more entries as they become available.

FRIDAY, JULY 23:



1 p.m. PT – V/H/S/94 The Shudder Original Film “V/H/S/94” marks the return of the infamous “found footage” anthology. Moderated by Richard Newby of Fangoria, the panel will feature co-creator Brad Miska, producer Josh Goldbloom and segment directors Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows and Chloe Okuno. The fourth installment in the hit horror “V/H/S” anthology franchise, “V/H/S/94” debuts this fall on SHUDDER. In “V/H/S/94,” after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

3 p.m. PT — DUNCANVILLE (Produced by 20th Television Animation; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and Fox Entertainment) – Join the Harris family and friends for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on FOX’s hit animated series “Duncanville.” Executive producers Mike Scully & Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next, and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

3 p.m. PT — Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two! WBHE will present a star-studded panel discussion of the most anticipated animated Super Hero release of the year – “Batman: the Long Halloween, Part Two!” Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two” completes the two-film journey as theHoliday Killer is still at large and, with Bruce Wayne under the spell of the venomous Poison Ivy, Batman is nowhere to be found. Liberated by an unlikely ally, Bruce quickly uncovers the real culprit: Poison Ivy’s employer Carmine Falcone. The Roman, his ranks decimated by Holiday and his business spinning out of control, has been forced to bring on less desirable partners – Gotham City’s rogues’ gallery. In the meantime, Harvey Dent is confronting battles on two fronts: attempting to end the mob war while also dealing with a strained marriage. And, after an attack that leaves Harvey hideously disfigured, the District Attorney unleashes the duality of his psyche that he’s strived his entire life to suppress. Now, as Two-Face, Dent decides to take the law into his own hands and deliver judgment to those who’ve wronged him, his family and all of Gotham. Ultimately, the Dark Knight must put together the tragic pieces that converged to create Two-Face, the Holiday Killer, Batman and Gotham City itself. Watch the fun as panelists discuss the thrilling conclusion to this epic tale, including Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Batman: Under the Red Hood) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica, Batman: Year One) as Poison Ivy, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as The Joker and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow). Actress/host Tiffany Smith (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, DC Daily) moderates the festivities. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length animated film – which will be accompanied by the latest DC Showcase animated short, Blue Beetle –arrives July 27, 2021 on Digital and August 10, 2021 on Blu-ray.

6 p.m. PT — SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD Shudder presents the original horror anthology event series, “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” with a panel moderated by Bloody Disgusting’s Meagan Navarro, and featuring stars David Cronenberg, Paula Brancati, Rachael Crawford, showrunner Ian Carpenter and Slasher creator Aaron Martin. The panel will also debut a first look trailer. “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems, and no one is safe as the tension- and the body count- ratchets up. As with the past installments of the series, “Slasher: Flesh & Blood?” will combine elements of traditional murder mystery with the intense horror and bold kills that audiences have come to expect.

SATURDAY, JULY 24:

11 a.m. PT — THE SIMPSONS (Produced by Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation) – SIMPSONS SEASON 33 AND BEYOND! Join Matt Selman, Al Jean, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, Debbie Mahan and moderator Yeardley Smith as they give you an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33! A panel of animators, writers and special surprise guests will answer your questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories, and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe!

11 a.m. PT — ULTRA CITY SMITHS Streaming on AMC+ beginning July 22, Ultra City Smiths’ story unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Kristen Baldwin, series creator, writer, co-director and showrunner Steve Conrad and co-director David Brooks will be joined by cast members Jimmi Simpson, Debra Winger, Luis Guzmán, Hana Mae Lee, Tim Heidecker and Chris Conrad. The series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate. Two intrepid detectives follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

1 p.m. PT — FEAR THE WALKING DEAD Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series’ upcoming seventh season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam- Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Mo Collins and Christine Evangelista. The panel will feature an exclusive first look at the new season. At the end of last season, Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of “The End” when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape. In the series’ new season, it will be up to those who survived to decide what “The Beginning” will look like. And they’ll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they’re really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

2 p.m. PT — THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND The third series in the wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns to Comic-Con@Home to discuss the upcoming second season and share an exclusive first look, with a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), featuring chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete, and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Annet Mahendru, Julia Ormond, Jelani Alladin and Joe Holt. Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

3 p.m. PT — THE WALKING DEAD “The Walking Dead” panel will spotlight the 11th season, debuting August 22 on AMC, with the first installment of eight episodes kicking off the series’ massive 24-episode final season. Moderated by Chris Hardwick (“Talking Dead”), the panel will feature chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” Universe, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive Producer Angela Kang, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James Shaw as they answer fan questions, tease what’s coming next for some of our favorite characters, share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season, and reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11. In the series’ new season, the carnage and devastation of the Whisperer War has left Alexandria a former shell of the home it once was, and its residents are struggling to refortify its walls and feed its increased population as survivors from the Kingdom and the Hilltop join their ranks. Meanwhile, part of the group is being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

3 p.m. PT — CENTRAL PARK (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard; co-creator, executive producer and voice of “Birdie,” Josh Gad; the voice of “Owen Tillerman” Leslie Odom Jr.; the voice of “Cole Tillerman;” Tituss Burgess; and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, from Apple’s musical animated series “Central Park” for the show’s ‘Con debut. The panelists discuss how they brought this harmonious series to life by merging comedy with the very brightest talent of Broadway and some of the best songwriters in the world.

4 p.m. PT — HORROR NOIRE A new Shudder original anthology, “Horror Noire” makes its Comic-Con debut with a panel moderated by writer/editor/speakerAshley C. Ford, and featuring anthology writers Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle and Shernold Edwards as they share the inspiration behind their adapted stories, discuss how they go about adapting them for different formats, and delve into why now is an important time to tell these stories. “Horror Noire” is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary “Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror” and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters.

4 p.m. PT — FAMILY GUY (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahirand executive producersRich Appel and Alec Sulkin from FOX’s hit animated comedy “Family Guy” as we celebrate 20 seasons of the series with a virtual trivia night! Watch our cast and produces compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series! After, you’ll see a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in our 20th season premiering this fall on FOX!

4 p.m. PT — Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms WBHE celebrates the exhilarating sequel to the 2020 hit “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge” with an equally thrilling (and hilarious) panel featuring the stars and filmmakers of “Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.” Based on one of the most popular videogame franchises in history, “Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms” finds our team of heroes besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn – forcing Raiden and his group of warriors into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms. Now our heroes must travel to Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it’s used to resurrect the One Being – which would mean certain destruction of all things in the universe. Time is short and the stakes are high in this action-packed continuation of the Mortal Kombat journey. Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl), the voice of Hollywood star-turned-fighter Johnny Cage, headlines a panel that includes Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird, The Fosters) as Liu Kang; Dave B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty franchise) as Raiden, Kintaro & Sektor; screenwriter Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II); producer Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face); and game co-creator Ed Boon (NetherRealm Studios), who serves the films as the Creative Consultant. Joshua Gray, producer and host of Mortal Kombat Events & Professional Tournaments since 2015, moderates the panel. Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, an all-new, feature-length film produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31, 2021.

5 p.m. PT — AMERICAN DAD! (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Ever wondered how your favorite “American Dad!” episodes get made? Join Matt Weitzman as he walks you through the creation of an upcoming episode of the current season airing on TBS! You’ll see a table read, featuring stars Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker, followed by parts of the episode in the animatic and early stages of color!

6 p.m. PT — CREEPSHOW “Creepshow” returns to Comic-Con to discuss the upcoming third season of the Shudder Original series. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, the panel will feature showrunner and executive producer Greg Nicotero, director Rusty Cundieff, writer Mattie Do, and cast members Michael Rooker and James Remar as they chat about the series’ newest monsters and what it takes to bring these creatures to life, while offering insight into which stories they’ll be adapting and paying homage to next. They will also share an exclusive first look at season three, coming to Shudder this fall. “Creepshow,” the anthology series based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page…

SUNDAY, JULY 25:

10 a.m. PT — DOCTOR WHO Moderated by Salon.com ’s Melanie McFarland, the panel will feature showrunner Chris Chibnall, the Thirteenth Doctor – Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, new “Doctor Who” cast member, John Bishop and a very special surprise guest as they share exclusive content from “Doctor Who.” Pre-recorded panel presented by the BBC and BBC AMERICA

11 a.m. PT — THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY (Produced by 20th Television) – Based on New York Times bestseller which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” – “The Mysterious Benedict Society” has finally come to life on screens across the world this summer on Disney+! Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Join our series stars,Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Baofo, Ryan Hurst and Gia Sandhu along with executive producers & writers, Phil Hay (creator), Matt Manfredi (creator), Darren Swimmer (showrunner) and Todd Slavkin (showrunner), as they talk about all the adventures from the first season, tease what’s to come in the final two episodes and the future of the series, moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook.

12 p.m. PT — THE GREAT NORTH (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – Join us as we take a look at one of FOX’s newest animated series, already picked up for a third season, “The Great North.” Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A including exclusive clips and breaking news on the outrageous Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season.

3 p.m. PT — BOB’S BURGERS (Produced by 20th Television Animation) – The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series “Bob’s Burgers” are back for another virtual ‘Con breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage and answering questions from a few lucky fans who get to join the zoom to ask their burning questions directly to the panelists. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and the hilarious cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy for a panel you won’t want to miss!