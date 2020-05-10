San Diego Comic-Con to Do a ‘Home’ Version This July

San Diego Comic-Con may have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers of the annual pop-culture bonanza are planning on holding a home version of the event to support exhibitors who set up shop among thousands of comic book fans and cosplayers every year.

The SDCC Twitter page announced “Comic-Con at Home” with a playful video released this weekend promising “personalized snacks, free parking and no lines” among other lockdown-friendly perks. While details weren’t released, the online event is likely to be similar to “WonderCon@Home,” a program set up for SDCC’s sister event in Anaheim after it was canceled back in March.

Held over videoconferencing and viewed on SDCC’s website and YouTube page, “WonderCon@Home” offered free versions of the panels that would have taken place at the Anaheim Convention Center in April. SDCC also posted links to websites of exhibitors who were going to attend the convention, including comic book publishers who had created convention-exclusive items. It’s likely that SDCC will plan similar offerings for its flagship event.

San Diego Comic-Con is set to return with a live version on July 22, 2021.