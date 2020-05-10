San Diego Comic-Con to Do a ‘Home’ Version This July

San Diego Comic-Con may have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers of the annual pop-culture bonanza are planning on holding a home version of the event to support exhibitors who set up shop among thousands of comic book fans and cosplayers every year.
The SDCC Twitter page announced “Comic-Con at Home” with a playful video released this weekend promising “personalized snacks, free parking and no lines” among other lockdown-friendly perks. While details weren’t released, the online event is likely to be similar to “WonderCon@Home,” a program set up for SDCC’s sister event in Anaheim after it was canceled back in March.
Held over videoconferencing and viewed on SDCC’s website and YouTube page, “WonderCon@Home” offered free versions of the panels that would have taken place at the Anaheim Convention Center in April. SDCC also posted links to websites of exhibitors who were going to attend the convention, including comic book publishers who had created convention-exclusive items. It’s likely that SDCC will plan similar offerings for its flagship event.
San Diego Comic-Con is set to return with a live version on July 22, 2021.
19 Stars Who Went to Comic-Con in Disguise, From Ben Affleck to Lupita Nyong'o (Photos)
Since Comic-Con is a hotbed of superfans, stars like to go into stealth mode in order to experience the fun. See the celebrities who have walked in disguise at the annual fan fete in San Diego, California.
In 2011, Esquire magazine writer Chris Jones accompanied Justin Timberlake at Comic-Con dressed as beloved "Sesame Street" duo Bert and Ernie, respectively.
While attending 2011's Comic-Con to promote "The Amazing Spider-Man," Andrew Garfield pulled a double-fake by dressing as... Spider-Man.
Former "Doctor Who" star Matt Smith put on a Bart Simpson mask to walk the floor at the 2013 event.
Bryan Cranston surprised his co-stars at a "Breaking Bad" panel in 2013 with a creepily realistic Walter White mask.
Former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe left his invisibility cloak at home and donned a Spider-Man costume to attend the 2014 Comic-Con.
In 2014, "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson posted pics of himself on Facebook strolling through San Diego as an evil jester.
Jack Black walked the floor of the 2014 event wearing a Stormtrooper mask but admitted that he didn't fool many people. "Everybody's just like, 'Jack Black, you in there?'" he told MTV News. "And I'm like 'No, it's not me. I don't know what you're talking about.'"
Samuel L. Jackson mysteriously tweeted this bemasked shot of himself with his castmates from "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in 2014.
Former "Hills" star Audrina Patridge went blue as the X-Men character Mystique at the 2014 convention.
Simon Pegg put a "Star Wars" mask on top of his "Shaun of the Dead" outfit for the 2014 Comic-Con.
"Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams went all out for the 2014 convention, putting on both a Spider-Man mask as well as a Guy Fawkes disguise.
Marvel star Mark Ruffalo pulled on this creepy mask to wander Comic-Con in 2015.
While there were plenty of fans who dressed as Jared Leto's green-haired Joker at the 2015 Comic-Con, the "Suicide Squad" star himself went undercover in a baboon mask. "He had no idea. :)" the star wrote in his Instagram caption.
In 2018, Mark Hamill hid among fans on the convention floor disguised as a First Order stormtrooper. nd yes, he joked about Leia’s infamous “Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?” line in his Instagram post.
