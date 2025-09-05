San Sebastián Film Festival Demands Gaza Cease-Fire, Condemns Netanyahu and Hamas for Violating Human Rights

The San Sebastián International Film Festival management committee condemned both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Hamas in an open letter on Friday, demanding a cease-fire and the release of all hostages.

The letter comes ahead of the 2025 San Sebastián International Film Festival, which will be held Sept. 19 through 27 in Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain.

Read the full letter, below:

The Management Committee of this Festival defends the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We also believe it is necessary to make a general call in favour of democracy and to raise the alarm regarding its fragilities in the face of the authoritarian drifts and discourses currently generating spurious comparisons with dictatorial regimes. No, a dictatorship is not the same as democracy. No, it is not the same to respect human rights as it is to systematically violate them. From the world of culture we need democracy and human rights to exist, to safeguard the liberties of our societies.

We know that the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights are violated daily and in many parts of the world. But we believe it is necessary to publicly state our rejection of the genocide, of the unimaginable massacres to which the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu is subjecting the Palestinian people since Hamas perpetrated the terrorist attack of 7 October 2023 which, we of course, also condemn. They are killing the Palestinian civilian population. They are killing boys and girls. They are killing journalists and humanitarian workers. They are using starvation as a weapon. They are preventing and hindering access to humanitarian aid. They are forcing the mass displacement of the Palestinian population. They are razing buildings to the ground. They are bombing hospitals too. They humiliate, conquer, squash. They are destroying Gaza. They scorn international legality. So much atrocity, so much terror is unbearable. We are beside ourselves with anger and pain at such injustice.

Mark Twain said that while history does not repeat itself, it does often rhyme. From the world of film, from culture in general, we have always wanted to learn the lessons of the horrors of the 20th century that the knowledge of history has left us in order that they never again so terrifyingly rhyme. It is therefore an obligation today to condemn the systematic and programmed violation of human rights, the genocide being meted out by the Government of Netanyahu. While it may seem naïve, we demand an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas and wish the peoples of Israel and Palestine a future coexistence in peace.