Sandra Bullock is attached to star in and produce a romantic adventure film at Paramount called “The Lost City of D,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
Adam and Aaron Nee, who are attached to the “Masters of the Universe” film at Netflix, are set to direct the film. And the project is also eyeing Ryan Reynolds as the male lead opposite Bullock, but Reynolds doesn’t have a deal in place and he’s only loosely attached at this stage.
If the two were to reunite on screen, however, it would be for the first time since the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal.”
“The Lost City of D” will star Bullock as an author who discovers that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is actually real, and she sets out on a journey to find it, only to be accompanied by an actor who portrayed a character from her book. The film is a screwball adventure that will feature mismatched romantic leads and is in the vein of older, star-driven romances such as “Romancing the Stone.”
Seth Gordon developed the idea and the treatment for “The Lost City of D,” and Dana Fox wrote the most recent draft of the script. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films banner, as is Gordon via Exhibit A wand Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions.
Bullock last starred in the blockbuster horror film for Netflix “Bird Box” back in 2018.
Bullock is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Adam and Aaron Nee are represented by CAA and LBI Entertainment.
The Evolution of Sandra Bullock, From 'Speed' to 'Ocean's 8' (Photos)
Sandra Bullock started out in the 1980s and rose to fame in the '90s and beyond. She has starred in some of Hollywood's biggest critical and commercial successes, becoming one of the most successful actresses of her generation and winning an Academy Award along the way.
Take a look back at the rise and continued success of her career:
20th Century Fox, Getty Images, Warner Bros.
"Love Potion No. 9" (1992)
Bullock gave one of her first memorable performances in this romantic comedy, starring opposite Tate Donovan as a biologist who experiments with a potion that makes her irresistible to the opposite sex. The film was panned by critics but gave Bullock one of her first big roles.
20th Century Fox
"Speed" (1994)
Bullock's big breakout was in this action thriller, which became an unexpected critical and commercial success. Bullock starred as a spirited bus passenger who works with two police officers — played by Keanu Reeves and Jeff Daniels — to thwart a terrorist from blowing up a bus full of people.
20th Century Fox
"While You Were Sleeping" (1995)
Bullock received her first Golden Globe nomination for playing a lonely fare token collector who falls in love with a handsome commuter, played by Peter Gallagher. After she rescues him from a collision with a train, he falls into a coma and she accidentally poses as his fiancée — only to fall in love with his brother instead.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution, Inc.
"Miss Congeniality" (2000)
Bullock starred in the 2000 smash hit “Miss Congeniality” as a socially inept FBI agent-turned beauty pageant contestant. The film raked in $212 million worldwide and Bullock was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.
Warner Bros.
"Crash" (2004)
Bullock had a supporting role in the critically acclaimed drama “Crash," which won the 2004 Academy Award for Best Picture. She was lauded for her performance as the wealthy wife of a Los Angeles district attorney who accuses a Mexican-American locksmith of being a gang member and a crook.
Lionsgate
"The Proposal" (2009)
Bullock earned another Golden Globe nomination for her role in the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal.” She starred as a Canadian executive who convinces her assistant — played by Ryan Reynolds — to pose as her fiancé after learning that she may face deportation from the United States due to her expired visa.
Walt Disney Studios
"The Blind Side" (2009)
Bullock won the 2009 Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the biographical sports drama “The Blind Side.” Bullock starred as an interior designer who welcomes an abandoned football player into her home.
Getty Images
"Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close" (2013)
Bullock starred opposite Tom Hanks in the 2013 drama “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close," playing the widowed mother of a nine-year-old with Aspergers who believes that his father has left a final message for him somewhere in New York City.
Warner Bros.
"The Heat" (2013)
Bullock starred as an FBI Special Agent who must work with a Boston detective — played by Melissa McCarthy — to apprehend a mobster in Boston. The film grossed $229 million worldwide and received mixed reviews from critics.
20th Century Fox
"Gravity" (2013)
Bullock was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in the universally acclaimed science fiction thriller “Gravity.” She starred opposite George Clooney as an astronaut who is stranded in outer space following the destruction of their space shuttle. The film grossed $723 million worldwide and was considered one of the best of the year.
Warner Bros.
"Ocean's 8" (2018)
Bullock stars in the female-led sequel, which follows a group of women as they plan to rob the Met Gala in New York City. Bullock plays Debbie Ocean, a professional robber and the estranged sister of Danny Ocean, from Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s” trilogy. The film hits theaters on Friday.
Warner Bros.
