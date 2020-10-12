Sandra Bullock is attached to star in and produce a romantic adventure film at Paramount called “The Lost City of D,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Adam and Aaron Nee, who are attached to the “Masters of the Universe” film at Netflix, are set to direct the film. And the project is also eyeing Ryan Reynolds as the male lead opposite Bullock, but Reynolds doesn’t have a deal in place and he’s only loosely attached at this stage.

If the two were to reunite on screen, however, it would be for the first time since the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal.”

“The Lost City of D” will star Bullock as an author who discovers that a supposedly fictional city she had written about is actually real, and she sets out on a journey to find it, only to be accompanied by an actor who portrayed a character from her book. The film is a screwball adventure that will feature mismatched romantic leads and is in the vein of older, star-driven romances such as “Romancing the Stone.”

Seth Gordon developed the idea and the treatment for “The Lost City of D,” and Dana Fox wrote the most recent draft of the script. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films banner, as is Gordon via Exhibit A wand Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions.

Bullock last starred in the blockbuster horror film for Netflix “Bird Box” back in 2018.

Bullock is represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham. Adam and Aaron Nee are represented by CAA and LBI Entertainment.