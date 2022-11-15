Tim Allen Reveals Which Original Characters Won’t Be In ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series: ‘There Were Just Too Many People’

It’s not quite Christmastime yet, but Santa Claus is coming to town — or at least, Disney+ — this week. Tim Allen is suiting up once more in “The Santa Clauses,” and he’s flanked by some beloved characters from the original films. That said, Allen admits you won’t see everyone you know.

In the new series, the first two episodes of which premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, we find Santa Claus, a.k.a. Scott Calvin, on the brink of turning 65. Realizing he can’t be Santa forever, he decides it’s time to retire, and give his kids a life in the real world. Elizabeth Mitchell returns as Mrs. Claus for the series, after first appearing in “The Santa Clause 2.”

But, it seems Mitchell is the only sequel character that will be in the series — at least for now.

“We weren’t able to get Wendy Crewson and [Judge] Reinhold…yet,” Allen told TheWrap. “And we weren’t able to get Spencer Breslin and the legendary figures. There was just too many people. There’s just too much story.”

Crewson and Reinhold played Laura and Neil respectively, Scott’s ex-wife and her new husband. They appeared in all three of the original movies. Breslin first appeared in “The Santa Clause 2” with Mitchell, playing Curtis the elf. He was Bernard’s (David Krumholtz) second-in-command; the former, of course, is set to appear in the series.

It has also been confirmed that Eric Lloyd will return in “The Santa Clauses” as Charlie, Scott’s first son, and according to Elizabeth Mitchell, both she and Lloyd were “a little teary” in reuniting on set.

“He’s so big and he’s so kind, and he has a whole life, and you’re just like ‘Oh my gosh, amazing!'” Mitchell told TheWrap. “These kids, when you get to work with them again, you’re so proud, and you’re also so amazed, and it was great.”

That being said, Mitchell also teased more “very satisfactory” appearances in the series. “We have quite a few little cameos, and I hope for even more, should we come back, ever,” she added.

The first two episodes of “The Santa Clauses” will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, November 16.