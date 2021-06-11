Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and LaKeith Stanfield are set to star in the sci-fi film “Foe” from “Lion” director Garth Davis.

“Foe” is based on a novel by Iain Reid, the author of “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” and Reid co-wrote the screenplay for the film along with Davis.

“Foe” is being presented to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Film Market with FilmNation representing international rights. CAA Media Finance and UTA’s Independent Film Group will co-represent domestic rights. The film’s studio is Anonymous Content Studios.

The film is set in the near future and is described as a “taut” and “sensual” mind-bender of a film, which seems fitting from the “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” writer. Here’s the full synopsis:

Set in the near future, with corporate power and environmental decay ravaging the planet, Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan) live a solitary life on their isolated farm. One night, without warning, a stranger named Terrance (Stanfield) arrives with alarming news, throwing their lives into turmoil: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth. The most unusual part? Arrangements have already been made so that when he leaves, Hen won’t have a chance to miss him, because she won’t be left alone — not even for a moment. Hen will have company. Familiar company. Company that pushes her to make a life-changing decision.

Kerry Kohansky-Roberts is producing for Anonymous Content, as is Garth Davis for his banner I Am That and Emile Sherman and Iain Canning for See Saw.

Saoirse Ronan last starred in the drama “Ammonite” with Kate Winslet, and she’ll next be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which is playing in competition at Cannes. LaKeith Stanfield is currently shooting the third season of “Atlanta” and was an Oscar nominee for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Paul Mescal is known for “Normal People” and will next be seen in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.”

