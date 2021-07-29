Saoirse Ronan Murder Mystery ‘See How They Run’ Reveals Full Cast and First Look

Searchlight Pictures has revealed the first look and the full cast for “See How They Run,” a murder mystery starring Saoirse Ronan.

The film was previously untitled and was reported to star Ronan along with Sam Rockwell, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo and Ruth Wilson. Also joining the cast are Reece Shearsmith, Sian Clifford, Shirley Henderson, Charlie Cooper, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Paul Chahidi, Pearl Chanda, Harris Dickinson and Pippa Bennett-Warner.

“See How They Run” will be the directorial debut of Tom George (“This Country”). The film is set at Searchlight and will debut in theaters in 2022. Mark Chappell wrote the original screenplay.

See the first photo from the film up top.

“See How They Run” is set in the West End in 1950s London. It follows a company making plans for a movie version of a hit play, which comes to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. Rockwell is a world-weary inspector and Ronan is his eager young rookie who take on the case and find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

The film comes from producers Damian Jones and Gina Carter and was shot in historic London locations earlier this year, including the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road, St. Martin’s Theatre in the West End and the Old Vic Theatre in Waterloo.

“We have been enamored with Tom George and his work with the BBC for years,” Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen, Searchlight heads of film production, said in a statement. “His knack for bringing stellar performances from an ensemble cast across multiple genres made him the perfect choice to lead the talented team of ‘See How They Run.’ We are pleased to welcome several members of the Searchlight family back to the fold like Saoirse, Sam, Adrien and David for this entertaining whodunit.”

“Making my debut feature with a company like Searchlight and this incredible cast has been a total dream,” George said. “I’m so excited to bring this thrilling, smart, funny murder mystery to audiences.”