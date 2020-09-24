Comedian Sarah Cooper used her signature lip-sync impression of President Donald Trump to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

In a video posted by World War Zero, an organization dedicated to enlisting people in the movement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Cooper mouthed along with past comments on climate by the president.

“I don’t want to give trillions and trillions of dollars. I don’t want to lose millions and millions of jobs. I don’t want to be put at a disadvantage,” Cooper pantomimed saying, using a clip of Trump explaining his reasoning for pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord in 2017.

She also included this quote from the president, in which he says rising sea levels might not be the result of human activity: “You don’t know whether or not that would have happened with or without man. You don’t know.”

The video, “How to Climate Change,” was captioned by World War Zero, “The climate crisis is no joke. How to Climate Change is denial in action. Help us confront the climate crisis and #BuildBackBetter with a powerful army of activists and influencers. Together, we can create a better, healthier world, but only with your support.”

Trump has regularly denied scientific findings related to climate change, the ongoing pandemic crisis, and most recently, the wildfires that scorched California.

Cooper was recently named to TheWrap’s Innovators List. This fall, she will star in a Netflix comedy special directed by Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Maya Rudolph that will touch on issues of race, gender, class and politics. She’s also signed to develop a CBS comedy based on one of her books, “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings,” with Cindy Chupack (“Modern Family,” “Sex and the City”) as co-writer and showrunner.

Watch “How to Climate Change” above.