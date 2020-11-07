Comedian Sarah Cooper offered Saturday to “stand in” for President Donald Trump if he doesn’t show up to Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

She made the offer after Biden was officially declared as the winner of the 2020 election, writing on Twitter, “First I want to say congratulations to both President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. Second I want to say, I am happy to stand in for 45 at the inauguration since we know he won’t be there!”

Cooper rose to prominence this after after she began releasing videos of herself lip-syncing to Trump audio on social media, making her one of his most prolific impersonators.

Saturday morning, after the results were called by all the major networks, Trump did not accept the results of the election. “The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

Trump’s campaign has promised legal challenges and recounts in multiple battleground states where Biden has posted more votes as election results have come in over since Tuesday’s election.

One big winner in this election year has been Cooper, whose online fame led to a Netflix special that debuted last month. In an interview last week, Cooper told Ellen DeGeneres, “A journalist actually asked him a few months ago if he’d seen my videos and Trump said — he played very dumb, which is weird for Trump because I mean, it’s like, when is he playing dumb, right?”

She continued, “He acted like he’d never heard of me, never seen the videos. He was like, ‘Are they positive?’ He was very confused. So I think he’s definitely seen them. I think he’s definitely seen them and I think he probably doesn’t like them at all. He hates them so much that he won’t even attack me. I’m a very attckable person from Donald Trump and he hasn’t said anything about me, so he must really hate the videos.”