Comedian Sarah Cooper Skewers Trump’s Fox Business Interview in ‘How to Mask’

Trump told Fox Business last Wednesday he’s “all for” masks and would wear them in a group — even though he hasn’t been seen doing it

| July 6, 2020 @ 12:35 PM
Comedian Sarah Cooper released her latest lip-synch video to President Donald Trump’s comments, this time choosing his interview from last Wednesday on Fox Business to demonstrate “how to mask.”

In the interview, Trump said that though he is “all for” masks to prevent the spread and transmission of the airborne coronavirus, he doesn’t believe mask-wearing should be mandatory because there are “many places in the country where people stay very long distance.”

Cooper mouthed along while pretending to sign a golf ball.

Also Read: Trump Says He Would Wear a Mask Around a Large Group of People -- Though He Hasn't (Video)

She also re-enacted the portion of the interview when Trump told Blake Burman, “If I were in a group of people and I was close, I would. I have. People have seen me wearing one, if I’m in a group of people where we’re not 10 feet away.”

She doodled a mask on a picture of the president in black marker to make the point.

Trump has been regularly criticized for forgoing a mask in public and has been seen in close proximity to others without a mask on multiple occasions. At press conferences about the pandemic and its effects and during a tour of a factory repurposed to produce ventilators for people infected by the virus, the president was spotted with no facial covering. Ahead of the May factory tour, the Michigan attorney general even wrote an open letter imploring him to wear a mask out of “legal responsibility.”

He ultimately appeared at the plant with no mask, claiming he wore one “in the back area” but removed it because he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

Watch Cooper’s lip-synch below.

How to mask

