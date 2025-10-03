Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Possible Return of Carrie Bradshaw: ‘I Could Just Be On Hiatus’ | Video

“And Just Like That …” may’ve ended back in August, but that doesn’t mean Sarah Jessica Parker is done with playing Carrie Bradshaw.

The actress appeared on “CBS Mornings” to promote her latest SJP Lit pick — it’s “I Am You” by author Victoria Redel, for those wondering — and teased what’s to come for the beloved “Sex and the City” character after wrapping up the HBO Max spin-off series.

Per Parker, ending “And Just Like That …” after three seasons wasn’t a decision that was made lightly — and that she spoke with showrunner Michael Patrick King amid the series’ unexpected conclusion.

“I think it’s out of respect for this really singular professional experience that you have to consider what you want to do,” she explained on the morning show, “have you done it, and sometimes it’s best to gracefully walk away when things feel really right and energetic, versus squeezing and exploiting people’s generosity and hospitality.”

Yet, as Parker hinted to those tuning in, she wasn’t entirely ready to say goodbye for good to the shoe-loving, Cosmopolitan drinking Carrie Bradshaw.

She added, “I’m not certain I understand what that decision means, because I could just be on hiatus.”

Word of the show’s planned end broke at the start of August, when it was revealed that the third season would be the last for “And Just Like That …” — and that the season would be expanded from 10 episodes to 12 to give the show a proper send off.

In response to the news, Parker penned a lengthy tribute to her character, who she said “dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years.”

“I think I have loved her most of all. I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her,” she continued. “The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt.”

All of “And Just Like That …” is available to stream on HBO Max.