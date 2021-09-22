We've Got Hollywood Covered
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s ‘Not Ready Yet’ to Talk About Willie Garson

Garson, who played Parker’s best friend on ”Sex and the City,“ died Tuesday at age 57

September 22, 2021 @ 10:09 PM
Photo credit: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is as devastated by the death of her friend and “Sex and the City” co-star Willie Garson as one would expect, but on Wednesday she indicated she’s still processing the news, telling fellow “Sex and the City” co-star Chris Noth that she isn’t “ready” to talk about it.

When news of Garson’s death from pancreatic cancer was made public, Noth was one of many of Garson’s friends and peers who celebrated his life and career with a photo of Garson and Parker taken during a “SATC” shoot.

The post received hundreds of comments from fans mourning Garson’s death. And on Wednesday morning, Parker left one of her own, saying: “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”

Garson appeared in 27 episodes of the HBO series and filmed scenes for the upcoming revival “And Just Like That.” Read more about his groundbreaking performance as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s gay best friend, here.