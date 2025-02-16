Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Revisiting Buffy Is ‘Nerve-Wracking,’ but Her ‘Legendary’ Team Will ‘Get It Right’

Sarah Michelle Gellar resisted making a sequel to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” for years in part “because you have to do it right.” But she believes the team working on the upcoming series is “legendary” and will get the job done. The actress discussed the sequel in an interview with People published Sunday.

“I wish there was a better word than overwhelming. It’s heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time,” she told the outlet at the 12th annual Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on Saturday.

The nerves are because “you have to do it right,” Gellar added. “And I think we have this team in place that is legendary, from Chloé Zhao to the Zucks [Nora and Lilla Zuckerman] to Gail Berman. And I think people are going to be pretty impressed.”

Gellar will return to the role of Buffy Summers and co-produce the new show. Dolly Parton, an uncredited producer on the original series, will also return as an executive producer.

The new series will focus on a brand new slayer who has not yet been announced.

Gellar shared the news with fans on Feb. 6 in a post on Instagram, writing, “So… you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven’t heard from me. Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential ‘Buffy’ revival.”

“I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I’ve always done, I told Gail that I just didn’t see a way for the show to exist again,” Gellar continued. “We’d always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our 20-minute coffee quickly turned into a four-hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much the show means to us.

“While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until, ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea,” she continued. “I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit ‘Buffy’ and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.

“I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love ‘Buffy’ as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you,” Gellar concluded.

You can read People’s interview with Sarah Michelle Gellar here.