Sarah Michelle Gellar to Receive 2023 Icon Award at SCAD TVFest

Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to receive the Icon Award at this year’s SCAD TVFest.

The Emmy award-winning actress, who graced television screens for years as our favorite vampire slayer, is heading down to Atlanta to receive the Icon award at the 2023 SCAD TV Fest. The festival, which runs Feb. 9-11, will be returning to an in-person experience with this year’s event.

In addition, to Gellar being honored with the award, SCAD will also screen an episode of the new Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack,” which stars Gellar as character Kristin Ramsey. Gellar also executive produces the series.

“Sarah Michelle Gellar is a trailblazer in the field of television. An actor who speaks to many generations, she epitomizes what it means to be a television icon,” said Christina Routhier, executive director of SCAD TVfest. “At SCAD TVfest, we work to feature amazing women in the industry throughout all of our programming. We are so excited to welcome Sarah to receive the Icon Award as we return to an in-person festival in Atlanta this year.”

Gellar began her on-screen career as a child actor, and carried on performing in theater, television and film. Her most notable work includes “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Cruel Intentions” and the “Scooby-Doo” franchise. “Wolf Pack” premiers Thursday, Jan. 26 on Paramount+.