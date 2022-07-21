Sarah Michelle Gellar to Executive Produce and Star In Paramount+ Series ‘Wolf Pack’

Sarah Michelle Gellar has a new role in the works. The “Buffy” alum will star in “Wolf Pack,” an original series from MTV Entertainment Studios for Paramount+.

In the upcoming series, which is based on the books by Edo Van Belkom, the former vampire slayer will play arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is brought in to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire that may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.

Gellar will also serve as an executive producer.

She joins previously announced cast members Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

The news was announced during the streamer’s “Teen Wolf” panel in Hall H at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday, where Gellar made a surprise appearance.

Written and executive produced by Jeff Davis, “Wolf Pack” is a part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. He is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film “Teen Wolf The Movie.” Joe Genier and Mike Elliott serve as executive producers for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler serves as executive producer.

“Wolf Pack” will premiere later this year on Paramount+.