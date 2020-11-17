Former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin told Fox News Monday night that is she is neither hurt by nor values opinions expressed by Barack Obama about her or the Republican party.

During Sean Hannity’s Fox News opinion program Monday night, Hannity read from a portion of Obama’s new memoir where the former president discusses the Republican party and how Palin represents it. Obama and current President-elect Joe Biden defeated the late Sen. John McCain and Palin to win the White House back in 2008.

“Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican Party — xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward Black and brown folks — were finding their way to center stage,” Obama wrote of the woman who ran on the ticket opposite him in 2008.

Hannity gave Palin a chance to respond to the passage about her from the new memoir “A Promised Land,” out Tuesday. Palin responded, “Barack Obama with his 700-some page ‘Promised Land’ book. I guess, evidently, he thinks that he is one to lead us to the promised land, so let’s refer to him as Moses. Moses is the master of the politics of personal destruction which people were so fed up with that a movement began and they elected someone to hopefully get us on a path to get rid of that politics of personal destruction but Barack Obama; he just doesn’t get it.”

She went on, “First of all, personally, Sean, in order to let a man’s opinion hurt, you have to give a little bit of value to that man’s opinion so, nope, I’m good there.”

Watch Palin’s interview on “Hannity” below: