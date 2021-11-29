Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Erivo and New York Attorney General Letitia James Headline WrapWomen’s Power Women Summit and Changemakers Evening, Live

To kick off the fourth annual Power Women Summit, WrapWomen will host an evening celebrating the largest gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology, and honoring the women on this year’s Changemakers list, all of whom made an extraordinary impact in the entertainment community this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills.

The evening will feature a slate of programming aimed to inspire and empower women in their professional careers and personal lives, including:

Sarah Paulson in conversation with Cynthia Erivo discussing female ambition and the perils of success

in conversation with discussing female ambition and the perils of success A conversation with New York Attorney General Letitia James about her career thus far and her history making run to be the first Black female governor in the country ; moderated by Soledad O’Brien

about her career thus far and her history making run to be the first Black female governor in the country moderated by Voice of the Future Award presentation to Paxton Smith , the remarkable high school valedictorian who swapped her graduation speech to speak out against Texas’ new abortion law; presented by Emily Hampshire , star of “Schitt’s Creek” and the “Beautiful Liar” podcast

, the remarkable high school valedictorian who swapped her graduation speech to speak out against Texas’ new abortion law; presented by , star of “Schitt’s Creek” and the “Beautiful Liar” podcast Keynote address by Janine Jones Clark , EVP, Inclusion-Talent & Content, NBCUniversal

, EVP, Inclusion-Talent & Content, NBCUniversal A tribute to Halyna Hutchins, Director of Photography on “Rust”

“WrapWomen is honored to foster a community of women who can come together and lift one another up at a time when this is critically needed,” said Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. “To be able to host an in-person component to this year’s Power Women Summit allows us to create an environment that celebrates the experience of each and every woman involved. We are so proud to celebrate greater representation in our industry.”

The 2021 Changemakers will be announced the morning of the event. While the event is invite-only, the full slate of the evening’s programming will stream online as part of the Power Women Summit from December 7-9.

The event is presented by the WrapWomen Foundation, WrapWomen’s non-profit which supports media and programs. Media is permitted to attend the red carpet portion of the evening, with press check-in at 5:00 p.m. PT, and red carpet arrivals beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT. For more information about the Power Women Summit, line-up, speakers, mentors and more, you can visit the official event website.

Sponsors include Lifetime, Discovery Inc., Amazon, WarnerMedia, Lionsgate, Loeb & Loeb, NBCUniversal, MGM and Sony.

About Power Women Summit

The Power Women Summit is the largest annual gathering of the most influential women in entertainment, media and technology. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. This year’s PWS, which will take place virtually on December 7-9, will provide three days of education, mentorship, workshops and networking around the globe – to promote this year’s theme, “Represent.”

About WrapWomen

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women of entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world. Our events attract a broad network and community of professional women who are decision-makers and mothers, leaders and wives, innovators and activists. Past speakers include: Chair of the Hollywood Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality Anita Hill; Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren; Democratic Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi; Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss; Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winner Cynthia Nixon; author Margaret Atwood; three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Beach Volleyball, Kerri Walsh Jennings; and NASA Astrophysicist Andrea Razzaghi.

