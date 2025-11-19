Sarah Sherman Channels Her Alter Ego ‘Sarah Squirm’ in Debut Stand-Up Special Trailer

Prepare yourself… Sarah Sherman is coming to a home box office near you next month, and she’s bringing Sarah Squirm with her.

The trailer for the “SNL” star’s debut HBO comedy special “Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh” dropped on Wednesday, teasing a multi-media experience like no other — complete with John Waters, of course.

“Sarah Sherman’s unholy alter ego, Sarah Squirm, slithers onto your screen in her first stand-up comedy special. After four seasons (and counting) on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ the comedian rips off the straitjacket, unleashing a festering and hilarious hour of bodily fluids, open-wound confessionals and jokes that will leave scars on your soul,” per the logline.

Directed by Cody Critcheloe, Sherman executive produced the special alongside “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels, Hilary Marx and Taylor Segal for Broadway Video; Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, and Josh Safdie for Central; Matthew Vaughan for Rotten Science; Dan McManus; and Jack Bensinger.

“Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh” debuts Dec. 12 on HBO.