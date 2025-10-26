‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Sasha Colby Postpones Stripped II Tour Dates: ‘My Mind and Heart are Tired’

Sasha Colby, the winner of season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” has postponed the remaining 9 dates of her Stripped II tour. As she explained on Instagram, the first 21 dates of the show have left her “exhausted” and “My mind and heart are tired in ways I can’t ignore anymore.”

Colby was meant to next perform in Boston.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Colby began her post. “Since winning Drag Race, I’ve been going nonstop: gig after gig, city after city, saying yes and trying to make the most of every opportunity that’s come my way. As a trans woman of color in this industry, I’ve pushed myself relentlessly, often feeling like I needed to prove that I belong here.”

“The Stripped II tour was a dream come true,” she continued. “It as a labor of love, something I poured every ounce of myself into. Every song, every number, every moment of this show meant something deeply personal to me. My team has been incredible, and performing this show for all of you has truly been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

“But the truth is that I am exhausted. Twenty-one shows in five weeks took a much bigger toll on me than I expected, both physically and emotionally. My mind and heart are tired in ways I can’t ignore anymore. I’ve always tried to push through, but this time I need to listen to my body and spirit.”

“With that, I’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the remaining nine shows of the tour. To everyone who bought a ticket, showed up, and supported me, please know how deeply sorry I am. This decision comes from a place of necessity, not desire. I never want to let anyone down,” Colby concluded.

The Striped II tour began on September 16 in Seattle, Washington. Remaining dates included performances in New York, Miami, and Honolulu.