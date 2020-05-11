The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" was a landmark achievement in more ways than one. Not only did the long-running sketch series see the long-awaited return of Eddie Murphy to Studio 8H, but the show had to contend with the coronavirus pandemic that forced the cast out of 30 Rock and into their homes. Luckily for us, that did not stop the show from producing new episodes. Here are the top sketches, in no particular order, from this season.
Debbie Downer Wedding Reception: In the final live episode before "SNL" went home during the coronavirus, Rachel Dratch brought back Debbie Downer to remind us all (correctly, it turns out) of what was in store for us. Watch it here.
Zoom Call: Too real, "SNL." Just way too real. Watch it here.
Sport Report: After two months of quarantine, we all probably would tune into "Popcorn Pop Off." If this seems too unbelievable, we remind you that ESPN actually aired people playing H-O-R-S-E. Watch it here.
Dreams: "SNL" sent off its season on a more somber, yet hopeful note: Reminding us all about the world that used to be before the pandemic. We hope to see it again. Watch it here.