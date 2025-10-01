The “Saturday Night Live” Season 51 teaser for the sketch comedy show’s upcoming host Bad Bunny shows the rapper-singer getting a bit too comfortable on set with the cast.

“It’s so cool that Bad Bunny’s back; I feel like he’s been here a lot recently,” Sarah Sherman asks fellow “SNL” cast member Marcello Hernández “You think he’s getting too comfortable with us?”

“Yeah, for sure,” Hernández agrees. “I just can’t tell if he’s too comfortable.”

That’s when the clip goes into a series of flashbacks of all the moments the musician may have overstayed his welcome.

“Hey Jane! It’s OK that I’m using your toothbrush, right?

“What?” cast member Jane Wickline responds in a puzzled state.

“I’ll give it back to you — thank you!” Bad Bunny responds.

The next incident involved “SNL” star Ben Marshall, who Bad Bunny greeted in a not-so-polite way.

“What’s up, slut?” Bad Bunny said to Marshall.

“You say slut?” Marshall responded.

“I love the way we joke,” Bad Bunny replied with a smile.

“You don’t know me that well,” Marshall responded with a hesitant laugh.

Between asking newbie Veronika Slowikowska if his friend and company can stay at her home for a week and enlisting Wickline to see if he has strep throat, Bad Bunny surely pushed the boundaries on set. But by the end of Hernández was certain the artist was in good company.

“Nah, I bet you he’s fine,” Hernández insisted just before Bad Bunny was seen dragging Marshall through the set while give him a nuggie.

“Saturday Night Live” returns on Saturday, Oct. 4, with Bad Bunny, who’s set to headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, hosting the show’s premiere. This marks the singer’s second time guest hosting the comedy series. His first time hosting was during Season 49.