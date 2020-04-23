‘Saturday Night Live’ to Air Another ‘At Home’ Episode This Week

NBC will air another remotely produced installment of “Saturday Night Live” this week.

This Saturday’s episode will follow on last week’s “SNL at Home” experiment, which featured taped segments from the cast’s homes. The news was announced in a tweet on the “Saturday Night Live” account on Thursday.

No additional details about the episode were shared.

“Saturday Night Live” went on hiatus last month after the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders made broadcasting new episodes from NBC’s Studio 8H impossible.

Featuring surprise appearances from frequent guest Tom Hanks and Larry David as presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the first edition of “Saturday Night Live at Home” scored Season 45’s second highest ratings of the season. The episode pulled in 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.46 rating in the demo last week.