‘Saturday Night Live’ to Return This Weekend With New Episode

“Saturday Night Live” is set to return to NBC this weekend with a new episode, the network said Thursday.

Like the other late-night shows that have returned to the air in recent weeks, the new installment will be produced remotely while the cast and crew shelters at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The episode will comprise a new “Weekend Update” segment, as well as additional new material from the show’s cast.

The episode will air Saturday, April 11 in the show’s usual timeslot, 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

“Saturday Night Live” went on hiatus last month after the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders made broadcasting new episodes from NBC’s Studio 8H impossible. At the time, the network said it would continue to monitor the situation and make decisions about the show’s return accordingly.

Since then, nearly every late-night talk show that was also forced to halt production on new episode has returned to air with new remotely produced installments. NBC’s own “Tonight Show” returned on March 23 with the “At Home Edition” featuring new content recorded in host Jimmy Fallon’s home mixed with repeat segments from past episodes.