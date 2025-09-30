Saudi Film Fund Rebrands as Riviera Content With Investment From Universal, Columbia

Saudi Arabia’s predominant film investment firm, the Saudi Film Fund, has rebranded itself as the country seeks to rehabilitate its image as a global cultural destination — with the help of Universal Pictures and Columbia Pictures.

The country announced during its Cultural Investment Conference that the two U.S. studios have provided financial backing for two film investments, totaling SR32.5 million (US$8.7 million). The country did not specify what the film investments were for, but they reflect the studios’ desire to break further into the Middle Eastern market.

Universal Studios did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. Sony Pictures Entertainment, which owns Columbia Pictures, did not immediately return a request for comment, but CEO Tony Vinciquerra said in an interview with the Ministry of Culture that he appreciated the “great focus” on culture in the nation.

“Clearly the focus is in great shape here,” he said in a video posted by the government agency. “Tremendous number of people have come to the conference, great speakers, great great focus again, and great interest from the leadership of the country. So I think it will catch people’s attention and get them thinking about ways to expand into the cultural aspects of the business.”

The Saudi Film Fund also announced its new name, “Riviera Content,” and its renewed plans to work with local and international studios to finance and produce films in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia also announced the backing of China’s Ori Group, which will provide an investment of upwards of SR2 billion ($540 million).

The investments come as Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Development Fund, which launched in 2021, has tried in tandem with the country’s other culture agencies to help cement the Saudi capital as a premier destination in the region for the global entertainment industry. Still, they have had to combat the nation’s longstanding reputation for human rights abuses and its alleged role in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Multiple U.S. comedians have faced blowback from human rights groups and fellow comedians for their participation in the nation’s Riyadh Comedy Festival, which will feature the likes of Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Dave Chappelle. Podcaster Marc Maron said the ultimate financer, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, was “the same guy that paid that guy to bone-saw Jamal Khashoggi and put him in a f***ing suitcase.”

“But don’t let that stop the yucks, it’s gonna be a good time!” he joked in an Instagram clip.