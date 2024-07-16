The entire cast from the film “Sausage Party” has returned to reprise their roles in the spinoff sequel series “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” which is now streaming on Prime Video.

It’s been almost eight years since the R-rated animated film “Sausage Party” hit theaters, in which a group of food products make a run for it after learning they’ll soon satisfy someone’s appetite. This time around the group of perishables attempts to build their own society of food items.

So who voices who? Check out our complete “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” cast and character guide below.

Seth Rogen as Frank

Seth Rogen as Frank (Prime Video)

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Seth Rogen comes in as Frank. He’s a sausage who escaped the trenches of grocery stores and now has plans to create his own food utopia where perishables can leave free whether they get moldy or not.

Rogen has starred in several films and television series, including “Superbad,” “Knocked Up,” Pineapple Express,” “Big Mouth” and more. He’s an executive producer on “Foodtopia” and cowrote the first episode.

Kristen Wiig as Brenda Bunson

Kristen Wiig as Brenda Bunson in “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” (Prime Video)

Kristen Wiig comes in as Brenda Bunson. She’s a hot dog bun and Frank’s boo thang. She supports and joins Frank on his mission to bring in fellow food beings to create his sustenance-filled town following the war against humans.

Wiig’s resume is packed having starred in popular programs and flicks like “Saturday Night Live,” “Bridesmaids,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Ghostbusters,” “Despicable Me” and more.

Michael Cera as Barry

Michael Cera as Barry in “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” (Prime Video)

Michael Cera returns as Barry (a deformed hot dog) in “Sausage Party: Footopia,” but this time he’s a bit torn between what side he should be on after food-human war. In the meantime, he’s taken on the mission to find save missing food.

Some of Cera’s work can also be seen in “Juno,” “Superbad,” “Arrested Development” and more recently, “Barbie”

David Krumholtz as Kareem Abdul Lavash

David Krumholtz as Kareem Abdul Lavash in “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” (Prime Video)

David Krumholtz returns as pita bread character Kareem Abdul Lavash. Kareem used to beef with Sammy Bagel Jr. (Edward Norton), but they became friends during the food-human war. However, now Kareem appears as flashbacks in Sammy’s head as he overcomes his friend’s tragic death.

Krumholtz previously starred in “Oppenheimer,” “Numbers,” “Lousy Carter,” “The Santa Clause” and more.

Edward Norton as Sammy Bagel Jr.

Edward Norton as Sammy Bagel Jr. in “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” (Prime Video)

Longtime actor and film producer Edward Norton has come back to voice his character Sammy Bagel Jr., who is, yes, a bagel. In “Sausage Party: Foodtopia,” Sammy is still grappling with the loss of his enemy-turned-friend Kareem Abdul Lavash. He’s using edible concubines as his way to relieve his PTSD in the meantime.

Norton’s career spans over several decades and includes hit films “Fight Club,” “American History X,” “Primal Fear,” “The Incredible Hulk,” “Kingdom of Heaven and more.

Will Forte as Jack

Will Forte as Jack in in “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” (Prime Video)

Will Forte joins the cast as a human named Jack, who Barry controls and uses as an informant to find out the human species handles everyday life, including challenging weather.

“Bodkin,” “Strays,” “The Last Man on Earth,” “That’s My Boy” are some of the projects Forte previously starred in.

Sam Richardson as Julius

Sam Richardson as Julius in “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” (Prime Video)

Actor, comedian and producer Sam Richardson stars as another new character in the series, an orange named Julius. For Julius, it’s all about him. He couldn’t care less about the human-food war or his fellow food items and their wellbeing. As long as he’s doing well in the new food society that’s all that matters.

Richardson’s most notable work includes “Veep,” “Detroiters,” “Hooking Up,” “Werewolves Within,” “The Afterparty” and more.