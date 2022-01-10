‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID as Hoda Kotb Returns (Video)

Hoda Kotb is back in the “Today” show studio after recovering from COVID, but now Savannah Guthrie is out. The hosts announced Monday that Guthrie is the latest NBC host to test positive.

Kotb and Guthrie appeared via split screen at the start of the broadcast, with Guthrie revealing she had tested positive. “We’re trading places,” Guthrie joked about her move to remote work. “I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID. So here we go.”

In response, Kotb confirmed that she was no longer testing positive, and is confident Guthrie will soon follow suit. You can watch the full announcement in the video above.

“This is so weird, I’m having a flashback to 2020,” Kotb said. “I got two negative tests, so I’m back in my seat, and I know that your negative tests will come quickly, but we’ll — here’s to happy healing.”

Guthrie noted that her symptoms are mild, and she’s only experiencing “little sniffles, not much more than that.”

Kotb tested positive last Thursday, but unlike Guthrie, did not appear on the show virtually. “The reason Hoda is off, like many others, she tested positive for COVID, but Hoda tells us that she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon,” host Craig Melvin told viewers at the time.

Guthrie marks the fourth NBC host to test positive for COVID in recent weeks. “Late Night” host Seth Meyers revealed last Monday he had tested positive and was canceling his shows for the rest of the week. “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!),”he tweeted. “The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!).”

The same day, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon revealed on Instagram that he and his daughters had gotten COVID at the beginning of his “Tonight Show” holiday break, but that his symptoms were “mild.” Fallon recovered in time to appear in studio for new shows in the new year.